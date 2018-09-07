DDA Gives Nod To Land Pooling Policy, Centre's Approval Awaited

The policy now awaits the nod of the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Friday approved land pooling policy after considering public suggestions and objections, officials said. The policy now awaits the nod of the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

The DDA's highest decision-making body approved the policy. Officials said the policy would go a long way in meeting the goal of housing for all.

Last December, DDA's highest decision-making body had approved simplification of the land pooling policy in the national capital and the DDA's role as being a "facilitator, regulator and planner only".

This effectively meant the transfer of pooled land to the DDA will not be required.

Originally, the land pooled under the policy was to be transferred to the DDA, which would act as the developer entity and undertake further sectoral planning and development of infrastructure on the land pooled.

