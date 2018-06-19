2 Delhi Ministers To Join Work After Week-Long Sit-In At Lt Governor's

Yesterday, AAP leaders were rebuked by the High Court, which said: "You can't go inside someone's office or house and hold a strike there."

Delhi | Updated: June 19, 2018 11:13 IST
Arvind Kejriwal and minister Gopal Rai are still at Lt Governor Anil Baijal's home.

New Delhi:  Arvind Kejriwal's sofa protest at the Delhi Lieutenant Governor's house will now have half its original members. Two of the ministers, Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, will resume work today after being released from hospital, where they were treated yesterday after their condition worsened because of their hunger strike.

Mr Sisodia announced his recovery on Twitter before getting discharged.

 "With doctor's care and your blessings, I am recovering fast," he tweeted. 

"Yesterday (Monday), my ketone level was 7.4 and BP reached 184/100, which was leading to renal failure. But now everything is under control. If doctors allow I'll try to be back to work today only," he said.
 
manish sisodia protest fast twitter

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who was on a hunger strike has was taken to LNJP hospital.

Chief Minister Kejriwal and another minister Gopal Rai are still at Lt Governor Anil Baijal's home Raj Niwas.

Mr Kejriwal tweeted: "The Lt. Governor could not find eight minutes in eight days for the people of Delhi. Hope he finds some time today."

Yesterday, the AAP leaders were rebuked by the High Court, which said: "This can't be called a strike. You can't go inside someone's office or house and hold a strike there."

Two other petitions have been filed - one filed by BJP Leader of Opposition in assembly Vijender Gupta and another against what Mr Kejriwal's government calls a "strike" by IAS officers.  The court said the IAS association will be party to the cases, all of which will be heard on Friday.

