AAP's Manish Sisodia, On Hunger Strike At Lt Governor's, Taken To Hospital

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's sit-in protest at the house of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has been strongly censured by the Delhi High Court, which pointed out that a "strike" cannot be held at anyone's house and questioned who authorized it. AAP said it would respond. "This protest was the last possible option. We tried every democratic method before this," said senior party leader Sanjay Singh. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who was on a hunger strike, has been hospitalized, Mr Kejriwal tweeted. Health Minister Satyendar Jain was also shifted to hospital last evening. Mr Kejriwal has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "give a green signal to IAS officers to end their strike".