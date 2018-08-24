DTC Contractual Drivers, Conductors May Go On Leave On Raksha Bandhan

If the members of the organisation went on mass leave, DTC services may be affected

Delhiites may face commuting problems on Raksha Bandhan as an organisation of contractual drivers and conductors working with DTC has decided to go on mass leave on the day of the festival.

The Delhi Transport Corporation has reduced the wages of contract-based drivers and conductors following a high court order, said Contract Karmchari Ekta Manch.

The transport department in the past had been providing free bus rides to women and girls visiting their brothers in different parts of the city to tie Rakhi on the festival.

However, if the members of the organisation went on mass leave, DTC services may be affected.

"All the contract employees are requested to celebrate the festival with their families and refrain from joining duty on August 26," the organisation said in a statement.

DTC officials said that all the depot managers have been instructed to ensure availability of drivers and conductors on the day of the festival.

The depot managers have issued notices asking the employees not to avail leave from August 23 to August 31, an official said.