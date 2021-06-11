Delhi Sees 24 Covid Deaths In A Day, Lowest In 2 Months

Covid deaths in Delhi: 24 people lost their lives due to Covid - the lowest in 24 hours.

Delhi today reported 238 new cases of COVID-19 and 504 recoveries, taking the total number of active cases in the city below 4,000. The national capital also recorded 24 deaths - the lowest since April 8.

The positivity rate also saw a significant decline and stood at 0.31%, the lowest in over three months (after March 7).

The recovery rate and the death rate stand at 97.99 per cent and 1.73 per cent, respectively.

As many as 504 patients have recovered in the past 24 hours, taking the number of total discharged patients in the city to 14,01,977.

Today's cases in Delhi were 67 less compared to yesterday - when it recorded 305 cases, with 44 fatalities.

Delhi, which had imposed lockdown-like restrictions in April, began the process of unlocking on Monday.

Shops in malls, markets and market complexes were opened with restrictions of odd-even timings, while the standalone shops and neighborhood shops are allowed to open between 10am to 8pm.

The Delhi Metro, which was suspended on May 10, resumed services with 50 per cent capacity. Private offices were also allowed to function with 50 per cent staff.

Earlier in the day, India added 91,702 new cases to the national tally, according to the health ministry data.

The deaths were recorded at 3,403 -- as Maharashtra revised its COVID fatality numbers over the past month, after an audit. The country vaccinated 32,74,672 in the last 24 hours, taking the total vaccination to 2,46,085,649.