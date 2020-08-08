Maintain Peace, Harmony: Court's Bail Condition To Delhi Violence Accused

The court also directed the accused to install "Aarogya Setu App" in his mobile phone. (Representational)

A Delhi court has granted bail to a man, arrested in connection with a case relating to violence that erupted in northeast Delhi on condition that "he shall maintain peace and harmony in his locality."

Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav on Friday granted bail to Mohd Mobin Ali asking him to furnish a personal bond of Rs 20,000 with a surety of the like amount.

The court also imposed certain condition including that he shall not tamper with the evidence or influence any witness in any manner.

Among the other conditions is that Mohd Mobin Ali will appear before the court on each and every date of hearing to attend the proceedings and shall furnish his mobile number to station house officer (SHO) of New Usmanpur upon his release from the jail.

The court also directed him to install "Aarogya Setu App" in his mobile phone. While granting bail, the court also noted two parts in the CCTV footage of the incident.

In the first part, the co-accused persons namely Mohd Javed Khan, Mohd Anas and other accused were allegedly seen with sword, sticks etc, in their hands; whereas, in the second part the applicant is seen.

"He is clearly ''unarmed'' and he appears to be very cool, calm and composed," the court observed.

"From the very perusal of the CCTV footage, it is clearly apparent that the applicant does not appear to be part of riotous mob. As per the arguments advanced at bar by the learned counsel for the applicant, he was returning from Masjid after offering namaaz," the court held.

"In my considered opinion, the case of the applicant is different from that of co-accused persons namely Mohd Javed Khan and Mohd Anas," it added.

Mohd Mobin Ali has been in judicial custody since April 20, after he was arrested in connection with a case related to the northeast Delhi violence in New Usmanpur. He was arrested after being identified in the CCTV footage by injured Raman on March 13.

Mohd Mobin Ali had filed a bail plea through advocate M Gulzar Ali, who has argued that the applicant, who is aged about 45 years has not been named in the FIR. The advocate argued that the applicant is not of the age group of other rioters.

Countering defence counsel arguement, Special Public Prosecutor vehemently argued that the applicant has been identified by injured Raman on March 13 after seeing the CCTV footage obtained in the matter.