Delhi Court Seeks Action-Taken Report On Case Against Manish Sisodia

The complainant seeks FIR against Manish Sisodia for posting "misleading" tweets

A court on Friday directed the police to file an Action Taken Report (ATR) on a complaint by a Supreme Court advocate seeking registration of FIR against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for posting "misleading" tweets.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vishal Pahuja, after passing the orders, posted the matter for next hearing on February 24.

During the course of hearing, complainant advocate Alok Srivastava argues: "In December, last year, violence and unrest triggered in south Delhi following the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Several DTC buses were also torched. There were pictures of the police officials pouring some liquid. Manish Sisodia despite holding a responsible post, took to Twitter without verifying it and accused Delhi Police personnel of setting off the fire during the violence."

Mr Srivastava, in his complaint, quoted Sisodia's tweet, which read: "BJP is setting fire in Delhi due to the fear of defeat in elections. Aam Aadmi Party is against any kind of violence. See by yourself in this video, how fire is being set under the protection of the police."

Mr Sisodia's tweet came after several buses were set afire when a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act turned violent on December 15 near Delhi's Jamia Nagar.

The complainant accused Mr Sisodia of depicting an "irresponsible and careless approach by spreading false information to incite violence and promote disharmony".

"The tweets are being shared by many users, causing further doubts, confusion and unrest in the minds of people," he claimed.

In lieu of this, he requested the court to issue a direction to the Delhi Police to register FIR against Mr Sisodia under Sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 504 (intent to provoke breach of peace) and 505 (conducting public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Information Technology Act.