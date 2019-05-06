Court Reserves Order On Atishi Marlena's Complaint Against Gautam Gambhir

Atishi Marlena has filed a plea to summon records from the state Election Commission. (File)

A Delhi court today reserved order for May 13 on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi Marlena's plea to summon records from the state Election Commission on her complaint against BJP rival Gautam Gambhir alleging that he was enrolled as a voter in two assembly segments.

Metropolitan Magistrate Viplav Dabas reserved the order on the plea of Ms Marlena, Lok Sabha candidate from East Delhi.

The court had earlier asked her to prove her locus standi for filing the petition against Gautam Gambhir.

The plea, filed by advocate Mohd Irshad, alleged that Mr Gambhir has enrolled "deliberately" and "illegally" as a voter in Karol Bagh and Rajinder Nagar assembly segment.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.