Fire Breaks Out At Delhi's Karkardooma Court, 8 Engines Dispatched

Eight fire engines were rushed to the spot.

A minor fire broke out Wednesday afternoon on the fourth floor of Karkardooma court in east Delhi, officials said. No one was injured in the incident.

According to the Delhi Fire Service, they were informed about the blaze at 2.53 pm, following which seven to eight fire engines were rushed to the spot.

The fire was brought under control at 3.15 pm. The fire originated from the AC control room, they said.

The fire took place in court room number 67 of Metropolitan Magistrate Renu Chaudhary after the spark in the AC duct, a lawyer said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)