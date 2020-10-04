Watch: Yoga Session For Patients At Delhi's Biggest COVID-19 Care Facility

At present the ITBP-run Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre and Hospital has more than 1,200 patients.

Coronavirus infected patients admitted at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police-run COVID Care Centre in Delhi spent their Sunday morning performing Yoga, a video released by the Border Police showed.

The patients were seen maintianing phsical distance as they performed various yoga asanas at the facility at the Radha Soami Beas in South Delhi's Chhatarpur. All of them were seen wearing masks.

At present the ITBP-run Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre and Hospital has more than 1,200 patients. More than 5,500 patients have been discharged after treatment so far.

This morning, India's Covid tally crossed the 65 lakh-mark after the country added 75,829 in the last 24 hours. It also reported 940 deaths during the period, taking the total number of fatalities over 1.01 lakh.

The national capital reported over 2,87,930 cases, including 25,234 active cases and over 2.5 lakh recoveries. Nearly 5,500 people died due to the virus so far.