Delhi Coronavirus Hotspots Rise To 47, Up From Sunday's 43

Operation Shield credited with making Dilshad Garden, Delhi's first hotspot, free of infection

The number of coronavirus containment zones in Delhi rose from 43 to 47 on Monday. The additions include areas in west Delhi such as Madipur, Pashchim Vihar and Patel Nagar. The national capital also saw the highest one-day spike in COVID-19 cases with 356 new patients on Monday, taking the total to 1,510.

Of these, 1,071 are people who had attended an event organised by a Muslim sect in south Delhi's Nizamuddin, sources said.

Operation Shield, which stands for "Sealing, Home Quarantine, Isolation and Tracking, Essential Supply, Local Santisation and Door-To-Door Checking", has been credited with making Dilshad Garden in northeast Delhi - the city's first hotspot - free of infection.

In line with Operation Shield, the Delhi government launched a massive sanitisation drive across all containment areas and hotspots on Monday. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said this work is done by 10 machines imported from Japan and 50 others from the Delhi Jal Board.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Raghav Chadha said the hi-tech Japanese machines were used to sanitise Rajinder Nagar on Monday.

According to the World Health Organisation's (WHO) sanitisation guideline, sodium hypochlorite at 0.5% (equivalent to 5,000 ppm) is recommended for disinfecting surfaces. The guideline says that effective inactivation of the highly contagious coronavirus could be achieved within a minute using sodium hypochlorite, a common disinfectant.