Delhi Coronavirus Cases Cross 14,000-Mark, 635 New Cases In A Day

Restrictions were eased in parts on the city last week.

Delhi recorded 635 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Monday, taking the tally to 14,053 with 276 deaths so far in the national capital.

The number of active patients of COVID-19 was 7,006 while 6,771 patients have either recovered or gone to other places, according to the Delhi government's daily health bulletin.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the COVID-19 situation is "under control" in Delhi even after the easing of lockdown restrictions.

The number of deaths linked to the novel virus was 261 on Sunday while the number of infections was 13,418.

The biggest single-day jump in fresh cases -- 660 -- was reported on Friday. Delhi has been reporting 500 or more fresh cases every day for the last one week.

The Delhi government's health bulletin reports cumulative death figures that refer to fatalities where the primary cause of death was found to be COVID-19 by the Death Audit Committee on the basis of case sheets received from various hospitals.

The bulletin said that a total of 1,74,469 COVID-19 tests have been conducted till date.

A total of 2,053 positive patients were admitted to various dedicated COVID-19 hospitals like LNJP, RML, Safdarjung, AIIMS among others.

Out of these patients 187 were in ICU and 29 on ventilators. Also, nearly 600 COVID-19 patients were admitted to various dedicated healthcare centres for coronavirus.

The number of COVID-19 positive people under home isolation was 3,421, the bulletin said.

The government on Sunday directed all the private nursing homes and hospitals having more than 50 beds to reserve 20 percent of them for COVID-19 patients. The city has 88 containment zones where strict restrictions are in place.