Delhi Cops Arrest Man Who Entered School, Molested Girls Before Class

Delhi Police had released the sketch of a man who molested girls in a northeast Delhi school

The police has detained a 40-year-old man, accused of molesting two girls in a Municipal Corporation of Delhi or MCD-run school in Northeast Delhi, with the help of the sketch released on Thursday.

The police had released the sketch of the man as per the details provided by the survivors.

The incident took place on April 30, when an unknown person entered a classroom in the school and misbehaved with the children while they were waiting for their teacher after the school assembly.

Speaking on the issue, the Deputy Speaker of Delhi, Rakhi Birla said, "it is extremely shameful that an unknown person could enter the school premises and conduct such an act during the school hours."

She said that neither the MCD nor the Delhi Police took any steps into the matter for 3-4 days, but came into action after the Delhi Commission for Women issued a notice to them and sought an answer for 'no probe into the matter.'

"I believe the BJP has governance in MCD for 15 years and we used to believe that they might be sensitive for children, but the incident exposed that the daughters are not safe, even at the school premises and during the school hours," Ms Birla said further.

She further alleged that the MCD administration and the school administration had asked the family of the victims to not disclose the matter before anybody.

Talking further, Ms Birla compared the schools run by MCD with the ones under the Delhi government and sought an answer for the non-availability of CCTV cameras at the schools run by MCD

She has asked for strict actions against the school principal and the teacher who tried to cover the matter.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)