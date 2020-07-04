Delhi Cop On Duty Outside US Embassy Killed By Speeding Car: Police

The cop killed in the accident has been identified as Lal Man Singh Sisodiya (Representational)

A 51-year-old assistant sub-inspector of the Delhi Police was killed on Friday when a speeding car hit him before crashing into a wall near the US Embassy in New Delhi, officials said.

The police officer has been identified as Lal Man Singh Sisodiya, they said.

The car was being driven by 41-year-old Siddharth Bhagat, an assistant professor in University of Rajasthan, police told news agency Press Trust of India, adding that he has been arrested.

Mr Sisodiya, who was on duty near a gate of the US Embassy, died in the accident, said Deepak Yadav, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi).

A case has been registered at the Chanakyapuri police station. Further investigation in this matter is on, he said, adding that they were investigating if Mr Bhagat was driving under the influence of alcohol.



