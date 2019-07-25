Delhi Cop Allegedly Rapes 14-Year-Old Domestic Help, Missing

The accused, in his late 40s, is missing and police have formed teams to arrested him. (Representational)

A Delhi Police head constable is on the run after allegedly raping his 14-year-old domestic help in outer Delhi's Mundka area, officials said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Tuesday early morning when the accused and the girl were the only ones in the house, while the policeman's family was away, they said.

According to a senior police officer, a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Indian Penal Code sections has been registered.

The accused, in his late 40s, is missing and police have formed teams to arrested him, they said.

He was posted in the Tis Hazari court complex, police said.

Police are trying to ascertain if the accused had assaulted the girl on previous occasions as well, they said.

In September last year, an assistant commissioner of police was charged for allegedly raping a woman and molesting her daughter. The case was transferred to the Crime Branch for investigation.

