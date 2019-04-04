Delhi Cop Allegedly Commits Suicide By Jumping In Front Of Metro Train

ASI Ajay Kumar was posted with the communications unit of the Delhi Police. (Representational)

A 45-year-old Delhi Police Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) allegedly committed suicide by jumping before a metro train on Thursday, police said.

Ajay Kumar was posted with the communications unit of the Delhi Police, they said. He was a resident of Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district.

Ajay Kumar was on a medical leave from February 2 to March 4. He extended his leave for another one month and was supposed to join duty on Thursday, police said.

He jumped before the metro train at Jahangirpuri station this afternoon, following which he was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, Deputy Commissioner of Police (metro) Mohammed Ali said.

No suicide note has been recovered in the case yet. However, preliminary enquiry revealed that Ajay Kumar was apparently suffering from depression, the officer said.

He was undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Kangra. Further investigation is underway, police said.

