Delhi Consumers To Get Hefty Compensation For Unscheduled Power Cuts

People in Delhi will now get compensation for unscheduled power cuts, which can go upto Rs 5000. The plan, which was being discussed for months, came into effect as the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission revised its rules today.

Under the new rules, consumers will receive Rs 50 per hour for first two hours of unscheduled power cuts, which will them go up to Rs 100 per hour.

The compensation policy was cleared by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal in April. A similar scheme announced earlier by the AAP government was cancelled because it had been notified without his signature.