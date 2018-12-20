Delhi Consumers To Get Hefty Compensation For Unscheduled Power Cuts

Under the new rules, consumers will receive Rs 50 per hour for first two hours of unscheduled power cuts, which will them go up to Rs 100 per hour.

Delhi | Edited by | Updated: December 20, 2018 15:48 IST
The compensation policy was cleared by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal in April


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. The compensation can go upto Rs 5000
  2. Consumers will get Rs. 50 per hour for first 2 hours of power cuts
  3. After that, the consumers will get Rs 100 per hour

People in Delhi will now get compensation for unscheduled power cuts, which can go upto Rs 5000. The plan, which was being discussed for months, came into effect as the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission revised its rules today.

The Aam Aadmi Party tweeted:

The compensation policy was cleared by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal in April. A similar scheme announced earlier by the AAP government was cancelled because it had been notified without his signature.

