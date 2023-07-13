Delhi College Student Raped Near Her Home, Accused Posed As Cop

The accused posed as a cop, threatened the woman and raped her, said police. (Representational)

A 20-year-old college student was raped near her apartment in Delhi last week by a man who allegedly pretended to be a policeman and threatened her with an explicit video.

The man, Ravi Solanki, was arrested on Thursday.

Solanki allegedly shot a mobile phone video of the young woman and her boyfriend in his car on July 7. He followed the car in his bike and waited as her boyfriend dropped her outside her apartment in Prashant Vihar.

He went inside the apartment building, and finding her on the stairs, claimed to be a policeman. He allegedly showed her the video and threatened to post it online. He attacked her on the spot, raped her on the stairs and fled, according to the police.

The woman confided in her boyfriend and the couple reported the crime to the police.

The police called it a "blind case" as the attacker was not known to the woman.

Evidence including a sketch based on the woman's description, and CCTV footage helped the police track down the accused man.