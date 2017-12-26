Delhi Civic Body Launches Atal Jan Aahar Yojana To Serve Subsidised Lunches For Rs 10

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) launched a new scheme under which a whole meal can be bought for Rs 10 from the civic body's kiosks during the day, officials said.According to the officials, the "Atal Jan Aahar Yojana" has been started to make a nutritious full meal accessible to the needy, in a phased manner. The scheme was started at kiosks in five different locations of south Delhi.The menu offers puri, chapattis, rice, rajma, vegetables, chhole and halwa. The meal will be available for sale from 11 am to 2 pm, the SDMC said in a statement.South Delhi Mayor Kamaljeet Sehrawat along with Chairman of the civic body's Standing Committee Bhupender Gupta and Leader of Opposition Ramesh Matiala launched the scheme from Matiala Chowk under Najafgarh Zone.Mr Sehrawat said an important promise made in the election manifesto is being fulfilled on the Good Governance Day celebrated on the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Behari Vajpayee."The scheme is being implemented in a phased manner. It will be expanded to add more centres and distribution timings will be extended to include dinner as well," she said.Leader of House Shikha Rai along with New Delhi lawmaker Meenakshi Lekhi distributed food at a kiosk in Green Park under the South Zone.Meanwhile, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation also launched a pilot project on the same line from a kiosk in Shalimar Bagh.