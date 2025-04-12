Delhi Chief Minister Sees Man Feeding Roti To Cow On Busy Road. Does This

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta today said she saw a man in a car throwing a 'roti' at a cow to feed it and requested him not to do it as it forces the stray cattle to come onto the road, endangering their lives and the people on the road. She said that 'roti' is not just food but a "symbol of our culture, faith and respect".

Ms Gupta posted the video of her interaction with the man on X and requested Delhiites not to throw 'roti' or any food on the road.

The video shows the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, a first-time MLA, approaching the man and introducing herself. She then requested him, with folded hands, not to feed stray cattle.

आज राजधानी में भ्रमण के दौरान, मैंने देखा कि एक व्यक्ति ने अपनी कार से रोटी सड़क पर फेंकी- संभवतः गाय को खिलाने के उद्देश्य से। मैंने गाड़ी रुकवाई और उस व्यक्ति से आग्रह किया कि कृपया ऐसा दोबारा न करें।

रोटी हमारे लिए केवल भोजन नहीं है, वह हमारी संस्कृति, श्रद्धा और सम्मान का… pic.twitter.com/PS0bYmOBG6 — Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) April 12, 2025

"Throwing roti on the road forces cows and other animals to come there to eat, which not only endangers their lives but also endangers the safety of people and vehicles walking on the road," Ms Gupta wrote in Hindi.

"Food should not be disrespected. If you want to feed animals, please do so at a gaushala (cow shelter) or a designated place. This is a sign of our sensitivity, responsibility and values," she added.

आज राजधानी में भ्रमण के दौरान, मैंने देखा कि एक व्यक्ति ने अपनी कार से रोटी सड़क पर फेंकी- संभवतः गाय को खिलाने के उद्देश्य से। मैंने गाड़ी रुकवाई और उस व्यक्ति से आग्रह किया कि कृपया ऐसा दोबारा न करें।

रोटी हमारे लिए केवल भोजन नहीं है, वह हमारी संस्कृति, श्रद्धा और सम्मान का… pic.twitter.com/PS0bYmOBG6 — Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) April 12, 2025

Ms Gupta's appeal comes weeks after her convoy was halted for nearly 15 minutes on the Haiderpur flyover after a group of cattle strayed onto the road. The chief minister was seen stepping out of her car to check on the animals. Her security personnel then intervened to ensure they were safely moved aside.

Ms Gupta, who became the chief minister after the BJP formed the government in Delhi after more than 26 years by defeating the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), then issued instructions to provide proper shelter for the stray cattle in the area.

An allocation of Rs 40 crore has also been made for setting up a 'Model Gaushala' (modern cow shelter) in Delhi's annual budget.