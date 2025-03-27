Action Against Illegal Dairies After Delhi Chief Minister's Convoy Held Up By Cows

Action will be taken against dairies of Keshavpuram after Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's convoy was held up in the area yesterday by stray cattle.

Councillor Yogesh Verma, the Zone Chairman of Keshavpuram, said action will be taken against illegal dairy owners in the Keshavpuram zone.

Asked if bulldozers will be used, he said strong action will be taken if the dairies are illegal. "The dairies will be sealed and their power lines disconnected. Illegal constructions by dairy owners will be identified and action will be taken. Police cases will be filed," he said.

Keeping cows in individual dairies is illegal in Delhi.

The government had opened a dairy and Bhalswa, where anyone interested are allowed to keep their cattle. But now, illegal dairies have mushroomed in the area, which is why the problem with stray cattle has cropped up, sources said.

Yesterday, Rekha Gupta's convoy made an emergency stop on the Haiderpur flyover as half a dozen stray cattle blocked the road. She had to wait for 5 minutes for the road to clear.

While waiting, the Chief Minister asked officials to find a shelter for the animals and ensure that stray cattle do not wander around on roads and flyovers.