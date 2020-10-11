'Have To Defeat Dengue Together': Arvind Kejriwal Shares Video On Twitter

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal removing stagnant water from a potted plant.

To combat the spread of dengue, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today posted a video on Twitter which showed him changing the water inside potted plants at his house after a 10-minute inspection for stagnant water.

In the sixth week of the "10 Hafte, 10 Baje, 10 Minute" (10 weeks, at 10am, for 10 minutes), the anti-dengue campaign of the Delhi government, Arvind Kejriwal, along with his family members, inspected his house for stagnant water to prevent dengue mosquito breeding.

He also encouraged Delhi residents to involve their family members in the campaign and prevent dengue.

He tweeted: "Today is the sixth Sunday of the campaign against dengue, my family also joined the campaign this time. We checked the house and replaced the accumulated clean water. You must also involve your family in this campaign. We have to defeat dengue together. #10Hafte10Baje10Minute Har Ravivaar, Dengue Par Vaar."

डेंगू के ख़िलाफ़ दिल्ली के महाअभियान का आज छठा रविवार है और इस बार मेरा परिवार भी इस अभियान में शामिल हुआ। हमने घर की चेकिंग की, जमा हुए साफ़ पानी को बदला। आप भी अपने परिवार को इस मुहिम में शामिल करें। हमें मिलकर डेंगू को हराना है।#10Hafte10Baje10Minute

हर रविवार, डेंगू पर वार pic.twitter.com/lbw81reKLi — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 11, 2020

Announcing the campaign, Arvind Kejriwal had said that through the collective efforts of all the Delhiites, "we will stop the breeding of dengue mosquitoes and protect our family and all of Delhi from Dengue."