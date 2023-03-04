Delhi Bus Crashes Into Cemetary, Damages Wall

Further details are awaited.

A Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus on Saturday ran into the compound wall of a christian cemetery at Delhi's Prithviraj Road area and damaged the wall and graves, the police said.

The incident occurred on Saturday morning at 6:50 am, police said.

So far, no casualty or injury to anyone has been reported in the incident, police said.

The exact reason behind the accident was not clear.

Further details are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)