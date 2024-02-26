On CCTV, Delhi Man Rammed, Stomped By Bull While Bringing Son From School, Dies

The man is seen being kicked and stomped by the stray cattle

A man died after being attacked by a bull outside a school in South Delhi while he went there to bring his elder son home, the police said.

Subhash Kumar Jha was attacked by the bull outside the St. George School in Delhi's Kalkaji extension last Thursday.

A video, which is going viral on social media, shows the bull attacking the 42-year-old man from behind and then repeatedly hitting him on the face and chest.

The man is seen being kicked and stomped by the stray cattle as his son screams for help.

Some passersby - who came to the man's rescue - took him to the Batra Hospital where he died during the treatment.

The man had received multiple fractures in his ribs and injuries to his head, the autopsy report said.

Subhash Kumar was originally from Bihar and worked as a loan agent in Delhi. He is survived by two sons and wife.

Some locals said that similar animal attacks have happened in the past in the area, with several people getting injured.

They attributed the stray cattle problem to the illegal dairies operating in the area.