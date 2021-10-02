17-Year-Old Stabbed To Death By School Junior In Delhi

Delhi: Both the victim and the accused were in school uniform. (Representational)

A 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death by his school junior in New Delhi, police said Saturday.

The incident took place in southeast Delhi's Okhla area on Friday outside a government school in Tehkhand.

The victim had reportedly abused the mother of the accused and when he refused to apologise to her, he was stabbed, police said, adding the juvenile has been apprehended.

Both the boys were in school uniform.

The victim, a Class 11 student, had three stab injuries and was shifted to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries during treatment.

During an inquiry, it was found that his junior, a 15-year-old boy, stabbed him when he was roaming around after school.

The accused boy is a student of Class 10, a senior police officer said.

Legal action has been initiated, police added.

