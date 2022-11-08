Delhi Teen Found Hanging At Home, Cops Suspect Attempt To Make Insta Reel

The police suspect the teenager was either trying to make a video for social media or was playing a game.

Delhi Teen Found Hanging At Home, Cops Suspect Attempt To Make Insta Reel

The cops have seized the teenager's phone for analysis. (Representational)

New Delhi:

A 13-year-old boy allegedly died by suicide in Delhi's Najafgarh on Sunday, the police said.

According to the police, the teenager had put on makeup and wore his mother's clothes. At the time of the incident, the parents of the victim were in the market.

The police suspect the teenager was either trying to make a video for social media or was playing a game.

The cops have seized the teenager's phone for analysis and have started the investigation.

The victim's parents alleged he actively used his phone, the police added.

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Featured Video Of The Day

"Please Leave": Kerala Governor Bars 2 Channels From His Press Meet
.