Delhi BJP Protests Against Arvind Kejriwal Over Water Quality Row

BJP said it was unfortunate that Mr Kejriwal is not addressing the serious issue (File)

Delhi BJP leaders and workers staged a protest near the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) headquarters on Wednesday, amid a controversy over the quality of drinking water in the national capital.

Delhiites are "craving" for drops of pure water and they will not forgive Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal "who has left them at the mercy of god", said BJP national secretary and co-in-charge of party's Delhi affairs, Tarun Chugh.

A war of words between the ruling AAP and BJP is on after a Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) report said piped water in Delhi is not fit for consumption.

The protesters, including workers of Delhi BJP's Purvanchal Morcha, raised slogans against the Kejriwal government during the demonstration and demanded that the Chief Minister ensure supply of safe drinking water to the people.

BJP's Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta said it was unfortunate that Mr Kejriwal was not addressing the serious issue.

Mr Kejriwal recently claimed that 98.5 per cent of the 1.5 lakh water samples tested by the DJB during January-September were found to be safe.

