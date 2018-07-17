Delhi BJP Demands Satyendar Jain's Removal Over Corruption Allegations

Satyendar Jain was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in April this year (File)

The BJP demanded Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sack his cabinet colleague Satyendar Jain, as a Delhi lokayukta order has "prima facie" found his involvement in Hawala and Benami transactions.

"After the notice (on July 12) by Delhi's Lokayukta to minister Satyender Jain in a matter related to Hawala and Benami transactions, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should immediately dismiss Satyendar Jain from the Council of ministers," Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said in a press statement.

Mr Tiwari also claimed that in a "bogus degree" related matters, a court has directed the police to register an FIR against AAP legislator Fateh Singh who is chairman of Trans Yamuna Area Development Board.

"The corrupt face of Arvind Kejriwal government stands exposed before the people of Delhi," he said demanding suspension of Mr Singh.

Mr Jain, who is accused of corruption by the BJP, was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case in April this year.

The Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case was registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) last year on the basis of a CBI FIR.