Delhi's Shopping Hubs Remain Closed Today, On Day 2 Of Traders' Strike

Popular shopping hubs like Connaught Place, Khan Market, Lajpat Nagar, Chandni Chowk, Karol Bagh and Defence Colony Market will be closed today.
"Almost 25,000 markets will be closed. Protest marches against Delhi sealing would be taken out by businessmen in around 500 markets. The ongoing sealing is very harmful to our economy," Praveen Khandelwal of Confederation Of All India Traders said. The traders said they will extend the bandh or strike for a third day if the BJP-ruled civic agencies do not stop the sealing drive.
The civic bodies are sealing shops, restaurants and other business establishments that allegedly use residential areas for commercial purposes without paying conversion charges.
On Friday, the Delhi Development Authority approved changes to the city's Master Plan -- in a move to provide relief to traders hit by the sealing drive.