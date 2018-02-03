Delhi's Shopping Hubs Remain Closed Today, On Day 2 Of Traders' Strike Delhi Bandh: Popular shopping hubs like Connaught Place, Khan Market, Lajpat Nagar, Chandni Chowk, Karol Bagh and Defence Colony Market will be closed today. The traders said they will extend the bandhor strike for a third day if the BJP-ruled civic agencies do not stop the sealing drive.

At least 15 shopping hubs in Delhi will remain closed today, on Day 2 of the strike by traders groups. The traders are protesting the civic body's massive sealing drive that saw over 600 shops in 100 shopping complexes sealed over the past few weeks. Popular shopping hubs like Connaught Place, Khan Market, Lajpat Nagar, Chandni Chowk, Karol Bagh and Defence Colony Market will be closed today."Almost 25,000 markets will be closed. Protest marches against Delhi sealing would be taken out by businessmen in around 500 markets. The ongoing sealing is very harmful to our economy," Praveen Khandelwal of Confederation Of All India Traders said. The traders said they will extend the bandh or strike for a third day if the BJP-ruled civic agencies do not stop the sealing drive.The civic bodies are sealing shops, restaurants and other business establishments that allegedly use residential areas for commercial purposes without paying conversion charges. The sealing drive became a political talking point after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accused a team of BJP leaders of walking out of a meeting last week. The sealing drive became a political talking point after Delhi Chief Minister accused a team of BJP leaders of walking out of a meeting last week.On Friday, the Delhi Development Authority approved changes to the city's Master Plan -- in a move to provide relief to traders hit by the sealing drive.