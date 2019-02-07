Delhi Auto Driver Shot Dead By Two Men On Motorbike In Shahdara

Police suspects personal enmity behind the killing. (FILE PHOTO)

A 28-year-old auto driver was shot dead by two men riding a motorbike in Delhi's Shahdara, police said on Wednesday.

The auto driver was identified as Rohit, a resident of the capital's Geeta Colony area. Police said he received an injury of a single bullet.

The incident happened on Tuesday night at Krishna Nagar when Rohit was returning home after dropping off passengers.

A CCTV footage showed that two men on a bike shot Rohit and fled from the spot. They haven't, however, been identified yet, police said.

They suspect personal enmity behind the killing as there was no attempt of robbery, police added.

A case has been registered and investigations are on, police said.