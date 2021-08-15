Delhi Assembly To Be Illuminated For 75th Independence Day

The building was illuminated for the first time during the Republic Day celebrations in 2016 (File)

The Delhi Legislative Assembly will be illuminated on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day, the Assembly Secretariat announced on Saturday.

According to an official statement, the assembly will be thrown open from 5 pm to 7 pm for visitors on Sunday.

"It is going to be a delightful experience to witness the beauty of the illuminated historical building of the Old Secretariat along with special performances by the musical band of the Delhi Police and various other artistes of the Sahitya Kala Parishad," it said.

The building was illuminated for the first time during the Republic Day celebrations in 2016.

While extending his greetings on the eve of Independence Day, Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel expressed hope that "every citizen would continue to work sincerely to make Delhi and India prosperous and strong".

"Our future is linked to the stability of the country and cementing of the democratic system," he said.

