BJP's 'Art And Artist' Memes To Troll Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal released a 10-point "guarantee" card to voters on Sunday. (File)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kerjiwal has been attacked by the BJP in a series of tweets where the opposition party has blamed the ruling Aam Aadmi Party over various issues in the national capital including pollution in Yamuna river and traffic congestion.

In one of the tweets, the BJP's Delhi unit, on its Twitter handle, shared a picture of several stray animals outside AAP government's flagship Mohalla clinic that assures affordable treatment. In the same post, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is seen yawning in a picture, suggesting he is not interested in the issues that concern people. It's not clear if the picture is photo-shopped.

In another post, the BJP shared a photo of polluted Yamuna river with Arvind Kejriwal's picture.

On Sunday, Mr Kejriwal had said that the AAP, if elected for a second term, plans to clean up Yamuna - a goal that has remained elusive for decades.

All these photos have a common caption where the issue has been labelled as 'Art' and Arvind Kejriwal is labelled as the 'Artist', suggesting he is to blame for the problems.

Air pollution also finds a mention in one of these tweets where a school girl is seen with his face covered and Mr Kejriwal is seen coughing.

The sparring between Arvind Kejriwal and the BJP has intensified on Twitter ahead of Delhi assembly elections on February 8. This morning, Mr Kejriwal and Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari had slammed each other.

"One side - broken roads, dirty poison water, not a new school, not a new hospital, operation theaters closed in hospitals, not a single electric bus, all the fighters of corruption were removed from the party... on the other hand, the development of all with the BJP," Manoj Tiwari tweeted.

Less than 30 minutes earlier Arvind Kejriwal had tweeted: "On one hand - BJP, JD(U), LJP, JJP, Congress, RJD On the other hand - school, hospital, water, electricity, free women travel, public of Delhi is my aim - to defeat corruption and take Delhi forward, they all aim - to defeat me".

Mr Kejriwal, who will contest from the New Delhi seat for a third time, released a 10-point "guarantee" card to voters on Sunday that promises, among other things, free power, 24-hour drinking water on tap and a world-class education to every child.

The BJP is eyeing a comeback in Delhi as the city votes next month while the AAP is bidding for a re-election. The results for Delhi assembly elections will be announced on February 11.