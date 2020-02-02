BJP Neither Has Issues Nor Chief Minister Face For Delhi: Gopal Rai

AAP has made its stand clear on the CAA in both the houses of the Parliament: Gopal Rai

Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi Convener Gopal Rai launched fresh attack on the BJP over the lack of a chief minister candidate saying the party has neither a face nor the confidence to take on Arvind Kejriwal.

Mr Rai, speaking to news agency IANS, said the BJP is contesting the elections in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will not become the chief minister of Delhi.

"They neither have issues nor a leader in Delhi. They don't have any leadership for the polls. They have no leader who can lead the elections and one of the reasons for not revealing a chief minister candidate is because they don't even have the confidence that they will form a government," Mr Rai told IANS.

Also a Cabinet Minister in the Arvind Kejriwal government, Mr Rai said AAP's stand on the issue of Citizenship Amendment Act had been very clear since day one.

"The party's stand has been clear from day one. If there is any confusion, it is not from the party's end. This is just a non-essential issue. The issue before the people and the nation is of employment and business. People are struggling for development. Instead of giving solutions, the focus has been diverted by the Central government. They want to keep people distracted and so they keep on discussing things other than main issues," Mr Rai said.

The Babarpur MLA said that AAP made its stand clear on the CAA in both the houses of the Parliament.

He said for the Delhi assembly polls, the BJP is not finding any issue and so is "purposefully trying to divert the attention. But the people of Delhi will now vote for development."

Mr Rai asserted that work will be the driving force of the February 8 assembly elections. "The BJP is making an unsuccessful attempt to divert people's attention."

On the ticket distribution by the AAP and dropping of 15 sitting MLAs, Mr Rai said the party took the decision based on three counts -- MLA's work, perception in public and role in campaigning since September.

"While they have not been given tickets, the party is still in touch with them. Most of them are staying with the party."

He also rejected any possibility of post poll alliance, saying, "we are 110 per cent forming a government on our own. There will be no alliance. We are expecting more than 67 seats this time."

Mr Rai said not just the AAP volunteers but the common man of Delhi is also campaigning for the AAP for Delhi polls.

"While last time the volunteers were seeking votes, this time it was the common man who is seeking votes for the AAP. You can find them campaigning for the AAP in all lanes of the city, irrespective of the presence of our volunteers."

Mr Rai said the party is running a positive campaign and the people are appreciating it.