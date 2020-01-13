21 Cases Registered For Violation Of Model Code Of Conduct In Delhi

The Delhi Assembly elections will be held on February 8 and the results will be declared on February 11.

As many as 21 FIRs have been registered so far in connection with the violation of model code of conduct in the national capital, an official of a poll body in Delhi said on Monday.

Nodal Officer (Media) Nalin Chauhan, while talking to reporters, said 84 FIRs had been registered under the Arms Act while 97 unlicensed weapons and 154 cartridges have been seized.

Chauhan said over 3.76 lakh hoardings, banners and posters have been removed from across the city.

Out of these 1,387 have been removed from the area under New Delhi Municipal Council, 32,035 from east Delhi, 8,321 from Delhi Cantonment Board, 1,48,864 from south Delhi and 1,85,829 from north Delhi, he said.

The Delhi Assembly elections will be held on February 8 and the results will be declared on February 11.

The office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) in a statement said, "Around 109.30 kilograms narcotics or drugs have been seized. Till yesterday, 2,152 licensed arms have been deposited and 1,091 persons booked under the Delhi Police Act, as preventive action measures".

It said under the Excise Act, 220 FIRs been registered while 229 people have been arrested so far.

"47 bottles, 312 half and 16,534 quarters of Indian-made foreign liquor have so far seized while 324 bottles, 146 half and 57,588 quarters of country-made liquor have been seized," the statement stated.