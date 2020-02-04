PM Modi To Address Second Election Rally In Delhi Today

PM Modi will address an election rally in Dwarka area in Delhi. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold an election rally in Dwarka area in New Delhi on Tuesday ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections.

Pradyumna Rajput is the BJP candidate from the Dwarka Assembly constituency.

On Monday, while addressing his first election rally for the Delhi Assembly polls at Karkardooma, PM Modi said that there was a "political design" behind anti-CAA protests including in the city's Shaheen Bagh and urged the people to vote for the politics of "development".

"Be it Seelampur, Jamia or Shaheen Bagh, protests are being held over the past several days over the new citizenship law. Is this just a coincidence? No. This is an experiment," the Prime Minister said.

"There is a political design behind all these protests including Jamia and Shaheen Bagh. These protests are a conspiracy to divide India. These protests are going to ruin the harmony of the nation," he asserted.

On Monday, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal held a roadshow in Dwarka.

Vinay Kumar Mishra is the party''s candidate from the Dwarka Assembly constituency.

Election to the 70-member assembly in Delhi will be held on February 8, while the results will be declared on February 11.