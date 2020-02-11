Delhi Elections Fight Between "Giant And Pygmy": Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

"The common people have decided they will choose either BJP or AAP," Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said.

Delhi Elections Fight Between 'Giant And Pygmy': Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

The entire government, entire machinery, had been deployed in Delhi to win polls: Adhir Chowdhury

New Delhi:

The Delhi Assembly election was a fight between "a giant and a pygmy" and the AAP is winning it despite the NDA government using all its might to wrest power in the national capital, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said on Tuesday.

As trends indicated that the Aam Aadmi Party was leading on 56 seats and the BJP on 14, Mr Chowdhury said the people of Delhi voted for development.

The Congress party was not leading on any of the 70 constituencies, according to latest trends.

"The common people have decided they will choose either BJP or AAP. It's a vote for the development agenda. The entire government, along with all its entire machinery, had been deployed in Delhi to win this election. From PM to grassroots workers, it's been a fight between a giant and a pygmy and the pygmy has won," he said.

Comments
Adhir Ranjan ChowdhuryDelhi assembly electiongiant and a pygmy

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Delhi Election 2020: Follow NDTV for election results and live analysis

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News