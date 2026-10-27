Delhi Airport-Vasant Vihar Flyover Reopens After 6 Days, But Not For All Vehicles

After six days of traffic jams and diversions, Delhi's Old Rao Tula Ram (RTR) flyover opens to light vehicles on Monday evening. But there is a catch. Only cars, two-wheelers and other light vehicles will be allowed on the stretch for now.

The flyover, which connects the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport side with Vasant Vihar and other parts of South Delhi, was shut on October 20 after cracks were detected on its carriageway.

Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Verma announced the reopening after inspecting the repaired stretch along with senior officials on Monday.

"The necessary repair work has been completed, and the flyover will be reopened for light vehicles starting this evening," Mr Verma said.

However, trucks and other heavy vehicles will remain restricted as the PWD carries out a structural audit of the flyover, which was built in 2009.

The closure came after Delhi Traffic Police personnel spotted cracks at two locations and alerted the PWD. An inspection subsequently revealed deteriorating concrete in the gap slab section, visible cracks and exposed iron reinforcement rods.

Traffic on the affected carriageway, from the airport side towards Vasant Vihar, was stopped and vehicles were diverted to the adjoining service road.

The diversion led to long queues, with traffic from the airport, Gurugram and Dwarka towards South Delhi spilling onto alternative routes.

The shutdown caused congestion around the flyover, prompting traffic police to issue alternative route advisories and update Google Maps to reflect the closure.

Officials say, reopening will ease congestion on the busy corridor, although restrictions on heavy vehicles will continue.

Traffic police officials have said additional personnel are being deployed to enforce the restrictions, while the PWD is installing a height barrier to prevent heavy vehicles from entering the flyover.

The structural audit will assess the condition of the 17-year-old flyover and identify whether further repairs or strengthening work are needed.