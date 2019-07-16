RTR Flyover Inauguration Today. Delhi Commuters Hope For End To Jams

Built for nearly 310 crore, the RTR flyover should ease traffic in South Delhi (representational image)

The Rao Tula Ram (RTR) flyover is set to be inaugurated by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today, with Delhi residents hoping this elevated, three-lane, 2.7-km stretch of road eases the pain and frustration of navigating rush hour traffic in South Delhi. The newly constructed flyover branches out of the Munirka flyover and ends before the Army Research and Referral Hospital near Subroto Park close to National Highway-8.

"The chief minister is scheduled to inaugurate the Rao Tula Ram flyover which has been built by the Public Works Department (PWD)," a senior Delhi government official said. PWD officials said a safety audit of the RTR flyover had been completed last week.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which rules Delhi, confirmed that the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia would be present at the ceremony.

We will make Delhi, a World Class City...



CM @ArvindKejriwal along with Dy CM @msisodia & PWD Minister @SatyendarJain will inaugurate and open the newly constructed Rao Tula Ram Flyover in a function organised at RTR Flyover at Outer Ring Road, Near Munirka, New Delhi,today. pic.twitter.com/qi5N56RcGo — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) July 16, 2019

Built at a cost of nearly Rs 310 crore, the RTR flyover is expected to ease traffic flowing to the Indira Gandhi International Airport and Gurugram, and provide relief to hassled commuters from neighbourhoods like Munirka, Hauz Khas and Greater Kailash, who have become resigned to bottlenecks and jams on Outer Ring Road in South Delhi.

Construction of the RTR flyover began in November 2014 and was to have been completed in exactly two years. However, the project missed several deadlines due to planning permission delays.

It also wound up in the Delhi High Court after residents of Vasant Vihar, a nearby residential neighbourhood, challenged the PWD's decision to expand on the existing flyover.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari took the opportunity to claim brownie points today morning, comparing the time taken to build the RTR flyover with the 15 months taken to build the 8.7-km Nizammuddin Bridge on the Delhi-UP border.

The Delhi North-East parliamentarian tweeted: "RTR Flyover just 2.7Kms stretch made in 5years by Delhi Govt is set to open today. This has been a nightmare each day for commuters. 8.7 Kms stretch of NH24 Nizamuddin bridge-DelhiUP border completed and inaugurated by @narendramodi Ji in 15 months #DelhiWantsBJP#goodgovernance."

RTR Flyover just 2.7Kms stretch made in 5years by Delhi Govt is set to open today. This has been a nightmare each day for commuters



8.7 Kms stretch of NH24 Nizamuddin bridge-DelhiUP border completed and inaugurated by @narendramodi Ji in 15months#DelhiWantsBJP#goodgovernancepic.twitter.com/x6eUECs7p3 — Manoj Tiwari (@ManojTiwariMP) July 16, 2019

The BJP and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are at loggerheads, with the AAP accusing the BJP of everything from throttling the capital's development to sponsoring physical assaults on Mr Kejriwal.

The animosity between the two parties peaked during Lok Sabha elections in April-May, with the BJP crushing the AAP to win all seven parliamentary seats in Delhi - a humiliating result considering Mr Kejriwal rules the city state with one of the biggest majorities anywhere in the country.

