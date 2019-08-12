Delhi Airport Operations Affected For 70 Minutes After Hoax Bomb Threat

At 10 pm operational normalcy was restored in departure and arrival area of Terminal 2, officials said.

Delhi international airport received a hoax bomb call on Monday evening that affected its operations for around 70 minutes, officials said.

"A bomb threat call for Terminal 2 was received by Delhi Police at 8.49 pm on Monday," they said.

The departure area was immediately evacuated and all passengers were moved at Gate No. 4 at departure level, while arriving passengers were on hold inside aircraft, the officials said.

"After a detailed search operation for about an hour by the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), it was found to be a hoax," they said.

The officials mentioned that at 10 pm operational normalcy was restored in departure as well as arrival area of Terminal 2.

