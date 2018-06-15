Delhi Air Quality Still 'Severe', No Construction Till Sunday: 10 Points

The AQI of RK Puram and Anand Vihar were recorded 948 and 999 on Friday.

New Delhi: As Delhi remains wrapped in a thick blanket of haze and dust for the fourth consecutive day, several areas in the national capital are struggling with "hazardous" air quality. People have been advised to avoid staying out for long hours unless necessary. The breathlessness, burning of eyes and irritation in the throat accompanied by searing heat has aggravated distress. Visibility has remained poor and the winds gusted at 35 km per hour. The PM10 level, presence of particles with diameter less than 10mm, was over 700 in Delhi-NCR leading to hazy conditions. The AQI of RK Puram and Anand Vihar were recorded 948 and 999. The "severe" air pollution level in summer months means it's no longer a winter-only phenomenon as was believed earlier.