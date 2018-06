Delhi Air Pollution: The city has been enveloped with dust and haze for days now

As air pollution rose to staggering levels in Delhi, a thick cover of haze, dust and winds have enveloped the city for the fifth consecutive day today. Visibility in the national capital has also remained poor with the capital city's citizens being given warnings of severe health risks of the outside environment and have been asked to stay indoors.

The drastic dip in the air quality has prompted many to raise questions over the efficacy of the steps that the government is taking to combat pollution.

Central Pollution Control Board or CPCB has asked for all construction activity to be stopped temporarily in the national capital region or NCR as Delhi and its neighbouring townships of Noida, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad and Faridabad.

Here are the live updates on the weather in Delhi: