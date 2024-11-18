How GRAP-4 Anti-Pollution Curbs May Impact Major Projects In Delhi

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was 481 at 6 am.

Delhi's air quality plunged to 'severe plus' for the first time this year on Sunday night, forcing the government to implement Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) - an anti-pollution plan. The GRAP-4 will come into effect at 8 am Monday onwards.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) data, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was 481 at 6 am. Of the 35 monitoring stations in the national capital, most recorded over 400 AQI, with Dwarka reporting the highest at 499.

A dense blanket of smog has gripped the national capital for the sixth consecutive day, with visibility plunging to 150 metres. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also issued an 'orange' alert for "dense fog" today.

Under GRAP 4, there is a ban on construction and demolition activities, including linear public projects such as highways, roads, flyovers, overbridges, power transmission, and pipelines.

Here is a list of major projects in Delhi that will be impacted due to GRAP-4 restrictions:

The work on making six underpasses and bypasses in Delhi will be delayed. These include three underpasses to make Mukarba Chowk and Haiderpur Metro Road jam-free.

The underpass to go to the Ring Road from Bhairon Marg near Pragati Maidan has also been put on hold.

The work of Barapula Elevated Corridor Phase-3 in front of Mayur Vihar Phase-1, Yamuna Khadar, is also likely to be affected.

The construction of four new hospitals across the national capital will likely be delayed.

Restrictions under GRAP-4

Under the GRAP-4, a ban has been imposed on Delhi-registered BS-IV or older diesel medium and heavy goods vehicles. All trucks and light commercial vehicles registered outside Delhi will not be allowed to enter the national capital, except for those carrying essential commodities or providing essential services

Additionally, all schools have been shifted online, except for Classes 10 and 12. Public and private offices have also been asked to work at 50 per cent capacity and the rest have been recommended to work from home.

According to a government release, the state government may consider additional emergency measures such as the closure of non-emergency commercial activities, and permitting the running of vehicles on an odd-even basis of registration numbers.