More Pollution Curbs In Delhi From Tomorrow As Air Quality Turns To 'Severe+'

According to the order, no trucks will be allowed into Delhi except for those carrying essential items or using clean fuel.

More Pollution Curbs In Delhi From Tomorrow As Air Quality Turns To 'Severe+'

With Delhi's air quality plummeting to "severe+" for the first time this season, the Centre's air quality panel on Sunday announced stricter pollution control measures for the Delhi-NCR under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which will come into effect from 8 am on Monday.

The restrictions include a ban on truck entry and a temporary halt on construction at public projects.

"The AQI of Delhi was recorded at 441 (Severe) at 4:00 PM today and has been gradually increasing further and has already reached Severe+ category, as thc AQI clocked 447, 452 and 457 at 5:00 PM, 6:00 PM and 7:0O PM, respectively," said the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), the Centre's panel on Delhi-NCR air quality.

According to the order, no trucks will be allowed into Delhi except for those carrying essential items or using clean fuel. 

Non-essential light commercial vehicles registered outside Delhi will also be prohibited, except for Electric Vehicles and CNG and BS-VI diesel ones.

Delhi-registered BS-IV or older diesel medium and heavy goods vehicles are banned, except for those in essential services, the panel said.

Also Read

.