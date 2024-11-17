More Pollution Curbs In Delhi From Tomorrow As Air Quality Turns To 'Severe+'

With Delhi's air quality plummeting to "severe+" for the first time this season, the Centre's air quality panel on Sunday announced stricter pollution control measures for the Delhi-NCR under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which will come into effect from 8 am on Monday.

The restrictions include a ban on truck entry and a temporary halt on construction at public projects.

"The AQI of Delhi was recorded at 441 (Severe) at 4:00 PM today and has been gradually increasing further and has already reached Severe+ category, as thc AQI clocked 447, 452 and 457 at 5:00 PM, 6:00 PM and 7:0O PM, respectively," said the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), the Centre's panel on Delhi-NCR air quality.

According to the order, no trucks will be allowed into Delhi except for those carrying essential items or using clean fuel.

Non-essential light commercial vehicles registered outside Delhi will also be prohibited, except for Electric Vehicles and CNG and BS-VI diesel ones.

Delhi-registered BS-IV or older diesel medium and heavy goods vehicles are banned, except for those in essential services, the panel said.