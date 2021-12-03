Only CNG, Electric Trucks Allowed To Enter Delhi: Air Quality Panel

The Commission directed to stop the entry of trucks in Delhi except for CNG or electric trucks

Amid the rising concerns over air pollution in Delhi-NCR, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Thursday released new guidelines to prevent further deterioration of the environment and air quality in the national capital.

The directions which were given earlier related to industrial pollution shall also continue to be in force along with new guidelines.

"Industrial operations and processes in Delhi-NCR, not running on PNG or cleaner fuels, shall be allowed to operate only up to eight hours a day from Monday to Friday and shall not be allowed to operate on Saturdays and Sundays," the guidelines read.

"All schools, colleges and educational institutions in the Delhi-NCR shall remain closed, allowing only online mode of education, except for the purpose of the conduct of examinations and laboratory practical etc," it added.

The Commission further directed to stop the entry of trucks in Delhi except for CNG or electric trucks and trucks carrying essential commodities.

The Operation of Thermal Power plants within a 300 km radius of Delhi shall continue to be regulated in terms of the Commission's latest order issued on November 30, the guidelines further read.

The Commission on Friday also filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court saying it has constituted an enforcement task force to monitor compliance with its directions to control air pollution in the national capital region.

It said that an Enforcement Task Force of five members has been constituted by it in the exercise of its statutory power and 17 flying squads are constituted to act against violators.

