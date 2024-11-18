Delhi Air Pollution Live: “Don't Relax Curbs Without Informing Us”, Top Court Tells Delhi Government

Delhi's air quality has plunged to 'severe plus'.

The Supreme Court on Monday questioned the Delhi government over the worsening air quality in the national capital, asking why there was a delay in implementing the anti-pollution measures. "Why did we wait for the air quality index to cross 300?" the top court asked.

The top court was hearing a petition seeking enforcement of measures to curb air pollution in the national capital.

Delhi's air quality plunged to 'severe plus' for the first time this season, forcing the government to implement Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) - an anti-pollution plan. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) data, Delhi's air quality Index (AQI) was 481 this morning. Of the 35 monitoring stations in the national capital, most recorded over 400 AQI, with Dwarka reporting the highest at 499.

Here are the latest updates on the Delhi air pollution crisis:

Nov 18, 2024 12:08 (IST) AQI levels in Delhi: Latest CPCB data

Dwarka,sector-8 (DPCC) -500

Major dhyanchand national stadium - 497

Najafgarh - 497

Bawana - 495

Ashok vihar - 495

Mundka - 495

Wazirpur - 492

Rohini - 492

Pusa - 491

Nov 18, 2024 11:57 (IST) GRAP 4 In Delhi, Delhi Air Pollution, Delhi Air Quality: GRAP 4 In Delhi Explained: What Is Banned, What Is Allowed

In response to worsening air quality in Delhi-NCR, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has decided to activate Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) from today.

Nov 18, 2024 11:55 (IST) Smog in Delhi more than 60 times WHO limit: Report

Residents of Delhi choked in a blanketing toxic smog on Monday as worsening air pollution surged past 60 times the World Health Organization's recommended daily maximum, news agency AFP reported citing IQAir pollution monitors.

According to the report, the level of deadly PM2.5 pollutants (fine particulate matter in the air that causes the most damage to health) peaked, with a reading above 15 in a 24-hour period considered unhealthy by the WHO.

Nov 18, 2024 11:50 (IST) What are the restrictions under GRAP-4?

Under the GRAP-4, a ban has been imposed on Delhi-registered BS-IV or older diesel medium and heavy goods vehicles. All trucks and light commercial vehicles registered outside Delhi will not be allowed to enter the national capital, except for those carrying essential commodities or providing essential services

Additionally, all schools have been shifted online, except for Classes 10 and 12. Public and private offices have also been asked to work at 50 per cent capacity and the rest have been recommended to work from home.

According to a government release, the state government may consider additional emergency measures such as the closure of non-emergency commercial activities, and permitting the running of vehicles on an odd-even basis of registration numbers.

Nov 18, 2024 11:43 (IST) "Don't relax curbs without informing": Supreme Court tells Delhi government

The Supreme Court told the Delhi government to not relax the GRAP-4 anti-pollution curbs without the court's order.

Nov 18, 2024 11:39 (IST) Atishi Slams Centre Over "Inaction" On Stubble Burning

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi hit out at the central government on Monday, accusing it of "inaction" and "politics on pollution" after the air quality in the national capital worsens and plunges into the 'severe plus' category.

According to Atishi, the stubbing burning incidents have been increased in the last six years in Madhya Pradesh.

"What has centre done to curb this?," she questioned.

Nov 18, 2024 11:35 (IST) What does the plea in Supreme Court say?

The petitioners, on November 14, had demanded an early hearing from the Supreme Court over the air pollution in Delhi, saying that the situation is becoming "serious". According to the plea, the Delhi government did not take any concrete measures to curb the pollution levels.