GRAP 4 In Delhi Explained: What Is Banned, What Is Allowed

GRAP 4 In Delhi: Physical classes for all students except Class 10 and 12

In response to worsening air quality in Delhi-NCR, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has decided to activate Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) from today.

Delhi's daily average Air Quality Index (AQI) rose sharply to 441 by 4 PM on Sunday, and further escalated to 457 by 7 PM, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Therefore, in an effort to prevent further detorioration of the air quality, Centre's air quality panel has invoked stricter pollution control measures for the Delhi-NCR under Stage 4 of the anti-pollution plan Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

What Is Banned And What's Not

1. Physical classes for all students except Class 10 and 12.

2. Entry of truck traffic into Delhi (except for trucks carrying essential commodities/providing essential services). All LNG/CNG /Electric/BS-VI Diesel trucks shall however be permitted to enter Delhi.

3. Light Commercial Vehicles registered outside Delhi, other than EVs/CNG/BS-VI diesel, to enter Delhi, except those carrying essential commodities/ providing essential services.

4. Delhi-registered BS-IV and below diesel-operated medium and heavy goods vehicles will be prohibited from operating, except for those carrying essential services.

5. NCR State Governments/GNCTD will decide whether to permit 50% of employees in governmental, municipal, and private offices to work from home.

6. State government may consider additional emergency measures like closure of colleges/educational institutions and closure of non-emergency commercial activities, permitting running of vehicles, and odd-even basis of registration numbers etc.

7. The Central Government has the authority to decide whether to allow its employees to work from home.

In addition, people have been urged to follow the guidelines and help ensure the successful implementation of the GRAP measures aimed at maintaining and improving the air quality in the region. Children, the elderly, and those with respiratory, cardiovascular, cerebrovascular, or other chronic diseases should stay indoors as much as possible and refrain from outdoor activities.