Delhi Air Crisis: 8 Flights Diverted, Over 20 Trains Delayed, Schools In Gurgaon, Noida Go Online

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) nearly touched the 500 mark on Tuesday morning.

Delhi Air Pollution Live: The air quality in Delhi and adjoining areas remained toxic in the 'severe plus' category as the air quality index (AQI) nearly reached the 500 mark. A thick blanket of smog also continued to grip India's capital, forcing visibility to plunge.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) data, Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was 494 at 6 am. Of the 35 monitoring stations in the national capital, most recorded an AQI of 500.

Given the worsening situation, Delhi University and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) have shifted their classes online. On Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi said that all physical classes till Class 12 have been suspended and all studies are being shifted online.

All schools in Noida, Haryana, and Gurugram have also suspended their physical classes and shifted to online.

Here are the latest updates on the Delhi air pollution crisis:

Nov 19, 2024 10:34 (IST) 9 flights to Delhi diverted

Due to the low visibility at the Delhi airport, at least eight flights have been diverted so far.

On Monday late night, IndiGo in an advisory said, "Foggy weather in Delhi, Amritsar, and Chandigarh is affecting travel conditions, including slow-moving traffic and possible changes to flight operations. Please plan accordingly and stay updated on the flight status for a smooth journey."



Nov 19, 2024 10:27 (IST) Delhi Air Remains Toxic, Trains Delayed, Schools In Nearby Cities Go Online

A thick blanket of smog continued to grip Delhi and its adjoining areas on Tuesday morning, as the air quality nearly touched the 500 mark. A thick blanket of smog continued to grip Delhi and its adjoining areas on Tuesday morning, as the air quality nearly touched the 500 mark.

Nov 19, 2024 09:53 (IST) All schools in Ghaziabad go online

The district magistrate of Ghaziabad has ordered all schools to discontinue physical classes till Class 12 and conduct online classes until further notice. This comes as Ghaziabad touched an AQI of over 450 on Monday.

Nov 19, 2024 09:50 (IST) 22 trains delayed due to low visibility

At least 22 trains have been delayed on Tuesday morning due to the low visibility owing to the poor air quality.