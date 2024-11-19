Delhi Air Remains Toxic, Trains Delayed, Schools In Nearby Cities Go Online

Delhi government imposed Stage 4 of GRAP on Monday.

A thick blanket of smog continued to grip Delhi and its adjoining areas on Tuesday morning, as the air quality nearly touched the 500 mark. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) data, Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was 494 at 6 am - in the 'severe plus' category.

Of the 35 monitoring stations in the national capital, most recorded an AQI of 500. The lowest AQI of 480 was recorded at NSIT Dwarka, the real-time data showed.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also issued an 'orange' alert for dense fog for the second consecutive day.

Trains and flights have been delayed or cancelled as the visibility plunged due to the toxic smog in India's capital. At least 22 trains were delayed and nine others were cancelled on Tuesday morning, reported news agency ANI.

IndiGo Airlines, in an advisory late-night, said, "Foggy weather in Delhi, Amritsar, and Chandigarh is affecting travel conditions, including slow-moving traffic and possible changes to flight operations. Please plan accordingly and stay updated on the flight status for a smooth journey."

On Monday, the Delhi government imposed Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), an anti-pollution plan - in addition to the first three stages.

Under the GRAP-4 measures, a ban has been imposed on Delhi-registered BS-IV or older diesel medium and heavy goods vehicles. All trucks and light commercial vehicles registered outside Delhi will not be allowed to enter the national capital, except for those carrying essential commodities or providing essential services.

Additionally, public and private offices have been asked to work at 50 per cent capacity and the rest have been recommended to work from home. All schools have been either closed or gone online.

According to a government release, the state government may consider additional emergency measures such as the closure of non-emergency commercial activities, and permitting the running of vehicles on an odd-even basis of registration numbers.

Schools shut across Delhi-NCR

Schools across Delhi-NCR have been shut owing to the severe air pollution and hazardous AQI levels.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi said that all physical classes till Class 12 have been suspended and all studies are being shifted online. The Delhi University and the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) have decided to conduct online classes till November 22

In Haryana's Gurugram, all classes up to Class 12 have been suspended from November 19 to November 23 or until further notice. Ghaziabad, which touched AQI of 450, has also directed schools to go online.

Supreme Court raps Delhi government

On Monday, the Supreme Court directed Delhi and the NCR states to strictly implement GRAP 4 measures and questioned why it took so long to impose them. A bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih also instructed Delhi-NCR states to immediately form teams to monitor compliance with actions required under the plan.

The court also ordered that the GRAP 4 measures must continue even if the AQI falls below 450, adding that they cannot be relaxed with the top court's permission.