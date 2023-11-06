Video: Drone Footage Shows Delhi Choking On Toxic Haze

The overall AQI in the city was recorded at 488.

Delhi is battling an apocalyptical air pollution crisis. The national capital's air remained severely polluted for the fifth consecutive day on Monday morning with the Air Quality Index (AQI) still in the 'severe' category. The overall AQI in the city was recorded at 488.

Drone camera footage from the Kalindi Kunj area in Delhi, shot at 10:50 am today, showed a thick layer of haze in the air, as the city's air quality continues to remain in the 'Severe' category.

To combat the rapidly worsening situation, Delhi Fire Services (DFS) has started sprinkling water in hotspot areas of the national capital. Some of the worst-affected areas in the national capital include RK Puram (466), ITO (402), Patparganj (471), and New Moti Bagh (488).

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called a high-level meeting today to discuss the city's air pollution crisis. A suffocating blanket of toxic smog continued to cloak Delhi today, prompting doctors to raise concerns about the growing number of respiratory and eye ailments among children and the elderly.

The Centre has put the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) into effect at its highest level in Delhi and surrounding cities.

The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is a set of anti-air pollution measures that the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has established. The GRAP has four stages, with Stage IV being the most severe. Stage IV is activated when the Air Quality Index (AQI) remains above 450, or in the "severe plus" category.

All construction and demolition work in Delhi has been suspended, including public projects such as roads, bridges, and power lines.