Delhi Blames Centre, Punjab And Haryana Governments For Air Pollution

Stubble-burning is a major reason for the increase in the air pollution levels in Delhi and NCR.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today blamed the Centre, and the governments of Haryana and Punjab for the severe air pollution in Delhi, alleging that they were not ready to do anything despite the all-out efforts by the Aam Aadmi Party government.

"The pollution was in control in Delhi throughout the year, but this time (winters) every year, Delhi has to face severe pollution condition due to the Centre, BJP-led Haryana and Congress-led Punjab governments.

"Despite our all-out efforts, they are not ready to do anything. Farmers of these two states are also fed up with their governments," CM Kejriwal tweeted.

Delhi's air quality continued to remain in the very-poor category with an overall air quality index of 348 today. Stubble-burning is a major reason for the increase in the air pollution levels in Delhi and NCR.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed farmers from Punjab, who do not burn stubble in fields.